US House Panel Passes Bill on Reuniting Korean Americans with Families in N. Korea

A U.S. congressional committee has passed a bill calling for U.S. efforts to reunite Korean Americans with family members in North Korea.The House Foreign Affairs Committee passed the Divided Families Reunification Act on Wednesday, the first House legislation in history that seeks to tackle the divided family issue.The act, introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), requires the secretary of state and the U.S. special envoy on North Korean human rights issues to consult with the South Korean government and the Korean American community on potential opportunities and efforts to reunite Korean Americans with family in North Korea.It also requires them to submit reports on their consultations to Congress.The bill will be sent for a vote in the full House and a companion bill must also pass the Senate before it is enacted into law.