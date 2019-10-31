BOK Assesses US Rate Cut Positive for S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

The senior deputy governor of South Korea's central bank welcomed the latest U.S. rate cut, saying it will have a positive impact on the South Korean economy.Yoon Myun-shik made the remarks to reporters on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the key rate by 25 basis points to a range of one-point-five percent to one-point-75 percent.Assessing that the move generally met market expectations, Yoon said the Fed's decision is expected to help support global growth if it works to lower interest rates and raise stock prices. He added that the cut will also positively effect the South Korean economy to some extent.However, Yoon said that the U.S. rate cut will not automatically lead to a rate reduction in the South, noting it may ease concerns over capital outflow.He added the Fed's monetary policy decision is but one of many factors that need to be included in South Korea's monetary policy decision-making.