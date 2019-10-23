Reporters to Be Denied Entry to Prosecution Office for False Reporting

Photo : YONHAP News

Reporters who make false reports about investigations may be denied entry to the prosecution office.This is according to new criminal investigation regulations announced by the Justice Ministry on Wednesday.The new rules, which will apply from December first, enable the prosecution to restrict entry of reporters to the prosecution office for falsifying details in their reporting, and bar the media from taking photo or video footage of suspects involved in investigations.The prosecution will also be banned from disclosing key details of criminal investigations, including the names of those involved, the details of the charges and the progress of the probe.Only relevant incidents that are deemed appropriate for release to the public will be disclosed following approval by a committee, according to the justice ministry.The ministry said that the new rules are aimed at stopping prosecutorial investigations from infringing upon the human rights of suspects through media disclosures.While the ministry explained that the decisions were made following consultations with the Korean Bar Association and the Korea Press Foundation, both associations deny that they were consulted beforehand.