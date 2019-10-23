Gov't Aims to Slash Commute Time in Seoul Metropolitan Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has unveiled a plan to reduce the commute time between Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area to half an hour by 2030.The Metropolitan Transport Commission under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport revealed the plan on Thursday as it announced transportation policies it plans to pursue over the next decade.In addition to reducing commuting times, the government also plans to reduce transit time by 30 percent and slash traffic costs by up to as much.To this end, the government will seek to swiftly build three high-speed Great Train Express(GTX) lines, as well as an additional GTX line in the western Seoul metro area.The government is also aiming to more than double the operation rate of subway express trains from 16 percent to 35 percent by 2030.As a new means of transportation, the government will seek to introduce tram-trains, which combine the advantages of both conventional trams and trains.