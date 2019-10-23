Nine 737 NG Jets Grounded in S. Korea due to Cracks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Nine Boeing 737 NGs operated by South Korea-based carriers have been grounded due to cracks, as similar issues have sprung up in more than 50 such aircraft around the world. The government in response has launched emergency measures to ensure the safety of all air passengers.Celina Yoon has more.Report: A seven-millimeter crack was reported in a 737 NG jet operated by a local carrier, and a similar crack was discovered in the same model operated by another domestic airline.The cracks were found in the planes’ landing gear, and aviation experts suspect they are due to metal fatigue caused by sustained pressure and force during take-off and landing.Due to safety concerns, U.S. aviation authorities on Oct. 2 ordered the inspection of all Boeing 737 NGs that have logged more than 30-thousand flights.According to Boeing on Wednesday, a total of 53 jets have been grounded around the world due to cracks, and the number is expected to increase as inspections expand.South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport also inspected 42 planes from local carriers that had flown more than 30-thousand times, and nine of them were grounded after cracks were found.They include five operated by flagship carrier Korean Air, three by Jin Air and one from Jeju Air.The Transport Ministry is planning to inspect another 108 737 NGs even though their flight cycles fall short of 30-thousand.Airplanes discovered with cracks will be immediately grounded, potentially causing great concern to airlines like Jeju Air and T'way Air which have only 737 NG jets in their fleet.Boeing plans to dispatch technicians to South Korea next month to inspect and replace problematic components in the aircraft.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.