Funeral for President Moon's Mother Held in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral for President Moon Jae-in's mother, Kang Han-ok, was held on Thursday.Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook attended a funeral mass for the deceased along with other relatives at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in the city of Busan.After the funeral, Kang was buried at a cemetery in the nearby city of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.The funeral mass was closed to the public according to the wishes of the president, but some were allowed to attend.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang as well as lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, including its chief Lee Hae-chan, and presidential officials attended.Kang died Tuesday evening at the age of 92 at a hospital in Busan after suffering from a chronic illness.