Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.15%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained three-point-21 points, or point-15 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-83-point-48.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-48 points, or point-53 percent, to close at 658-point-52.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-163-point-four won.