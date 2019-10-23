Partisan Wrangling Intensifies Over Prosecutorial, Electoral Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Inter-party political wrangling over the handling of a series of fast-tracked reform bills has intensified at the National Assembly.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday reaffirmed its intent to pass a bill on establishing an agency to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials next Tuesday, stressing that the legislation reflects the will of the people.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), which considers the proposed agency to be an attempt by the ruling party to create a pro-Moon Jae-in legal bastion, said passing the bill would destroy the country's judicial system.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, which also opposes establishing the corruption investigation agency as proposed by the DP, reportedly presented a compromise solution to create the new agency sans indictment power.The DP, however, insists on extending both powers to the new body to keep the prosecution in check.Meanwhile, the different parties also disagree on a fast-tracked electoral reform bill set to be put up for discussion at a November 27 plenary session, with the DP supporting the current bill and the LKP arguing that the mixed-member proportional representation system should be scrapped.