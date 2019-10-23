Son Heung-min Picked as S. Korea's Most Beloved Sports Star

Photo : KBS News

South Koreans have picked forward Son Heung-min of the English club Tottenham Hotspur as their favorite athlete.Gallup Korea said on Thursday that the 27-year-old footballer garnered 35 percent of the votes in a public poll, comfortably beating Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin and former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na, who received 14 percent and 12 percent, respectively.Son recently scored his 121st career goal in European football, tying Cha Bum-kun's decades-old record for the most European goals by a South Korean player.Retired football star Park Ji-sung came in fourth place at eight percent, while baseball players, Choo Shin-soo and Lee Dae-ho, were tied for fifth at two-point-five percent.One-thousand-700 people aged 13 or older responded to the survey between May ninth and May 25th.