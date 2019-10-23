S. Korean Pres. Office Discusses N. Korea's Latest Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has been discussing the latest North Korean missile launch.Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council(NSC) was known to be holding a regular standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong on Thursday when the North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.It was known that President Moon Jae-in returned to the top office on Thursday afternoon after his mother's funeral finished near Busan, but did not attend the NSC meeting.