Politics

S. Korean Pres. Office Discusses N. Korea's Latest Launch

Write: 2019-10-31 17:51:45Update: 2019-10-31 18:11:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has been discussing the latest North Korean missile launch. 

Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council(NSC) was known to be holding a regular standing committee meeting presided over by National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong on Thursday when the North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea. 

It was known that President Moon Jae-in returned to the top office on Thursday afternoon after his mother's funeral finished near Busan, but did not attend the NSC meeting. 

