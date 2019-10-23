Display of Another Artwork on Sex Slavery Victims Canceled in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The display of another artwork related to the peace statue commemorating victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery has been pulled from an exhibition in Japan.Kyodo News said the artwork, a poster titled "Who Am I" and its display at an ongoing art exhibition in the city of Ise in Mie Prefecture has been scrapped.The poster shows a red hand drawn against a black backdrop and there's a photo of an image representing the victims.The artist was notified of the cancellation on Monday, just a day before the opening, by the event organizer who is the municipal education committee.As for the reason, the committee said safety could be an issue, citing an incident in Aichi Prefecture where a similar display drew threats from far-right groups.The author offered to revise the work for submission but the committee said it would not change its mind.Speaking to Kyodo news agency, the artist expressed strong regret over what he called censorship and added that free expression was being eroding away in Japan.