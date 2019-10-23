KCTU Warns of General Strike Against Deliberation on Labor Bills

One of South Korea's two major labor umbrella groups has warned of a general strike to protest the National Assembly's deliberations on disputed labor bills.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions on Thursday held a rally outside the National Assembly in Seoul where an estimated 25-hundred members gathered.They declared to immediately enter into a general strike against the Assembly's move to pass labor laws which they say will negatively impact workers.The group said all member workplaces will join the strike as soon as the Assembly labor committee begins deliberating the bills including one that calls for increasing the unit period for flexible work hours.The KCTU said the 52-hour workweek rule was introduced to prevent long working hours but the assembly, at the request of big business, is now pushing for revisions to neutralize it.The group argues that workers who had finally hoped to break away from the chains of long, unpaid work hours are once again being frustrated.