Assembly Passes Bills to Enable Free High School Education

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly held a plenary session and approved revised laws to implement free high school education.Revisions to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and the Local Education Subsidy Act were passed on Thursday, paving the way for free education for the second and third grades of high school, starting next year.From 2021, it will apply to all high school freshmen, sophomores and seniors.A new grant was also created to secure funding for the free education costs for the next five years, after which the grant will be increased in phases.