Japan Says N. Korea Fired One Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan confirmed North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Thursday, adding it fell outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported the news, citing Tokyo’s Defense Ministry.NHK said the Japan Coast Guard alerted Japanese ships sailing near the area to stay alert for updates on related matters.The Japan Coast Guard issued two navigational warnings over the launch, beginning with the one at 4:40 p.m.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea in the day, adding they were launched from the North’s South Pyongan Province.