7 Missing in Helicopter Crash Near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Seven South Koreans are missing after a helicopter crashed into waters near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea on Thursday night.Authorities said on Friday that dozens of Navy and Coast Guard vessels and response helicopters were mobilized for overnight search operations but failed to find the missing persons as of 6 a.m. Friday.The helicopter was carrying an injured person from a fishing boat, a friend of the person and five rescue workers. It took off from Dokdo at approximately 11:26 p.m. Thursday and plunged into the water soon after takeoff.The prime minister's office said that soon after the crash, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ordered the heads of the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, the Korea Coast Guard and the Defense Ministry to provide full support for search and rescue operations and to mobilize all vessels traveling in waters near the crash site.