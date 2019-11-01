N. Korea Says it Conducted 'Successful' Multiple Rocket Launcher Test

North Korean state media said on Friday that the country conducted another test of "super-large" multiple rocket launchers the previous day, calling it a success.
The Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun said that the North's Academy of Defense Science succeeded in their test-firing of the launchers, verifying that the "continuous fire system" of the launchers is able to "totally destroy" a group target of the enemy by a surprise strike.
The reports added that Thursday's test verified the "perfection" of the weapons system.
The state-run media also said that the successful test-firing was immediately reported, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "expressed satisfaction" and congratulated the scientists who had developed the weapon, indicating he did not supervise the test.
The latest super-large multiple rocket launcher test follows two tests in August and September of the same weapon that Kim oversaw.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two short-range projectiles from its western region toward the East Sea, saying both flew about 370 kilometers.