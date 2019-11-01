N. Korea Says it Conducted 'Successful' Multiple Rocket Launcher Test

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media said on Friday that the country conducted another test of "super-large" multiple rocket launchers the previous day, calling it a success.The Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun said that the North's Academy of Defense Science succeeded in their test-firing of the launchers, verifying that the "continuous fire system" of the launchers is able to "totally destroy" a group target of the enemy by a surprise strike.The reports added that Thursday's test verified the "perfection" of the weapons system.The state-run media also said that the successful test-firing was immediately reported, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "expressed satisfaction" and congratulated the scientists who had developed the weapon, indicating he did not supervise the test.The latest super-large multiple rocket launcher test follows two tests in August and September of the same weapon that Kim oversaw.On Thursday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two short-range projectiles from its western region toward the East Sea, saying both flew about 370 kilometers.