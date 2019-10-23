Brother of Former Justice Minister Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

A younger brother of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been arrested over charges related to alleged improper hiring and fake lawsuits involving a private school foundation run by the family.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday issued a warrant for the 52-year old, saying developments in the investigation, additional charges and submitted documents justified a formal arrest.The prosecution requested the warrant Tuesday after a previous request was rejected October ninth over considerations of the younger Cho's health.The former minister's brother faces numerous charges, including breach of duty, bribery, obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting destruction of evidence.The brother, who worked at the Ungdong School foundation run by the Cho family, is alleged to have received 210 million won for leaking interview test questions and answers to two people who applied for teaching posts at the school.He is also accused of causing financial losses of over ten billion won to the school with lawsuits filed against it in 2006 and 2017.