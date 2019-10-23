S. Korea's Inflation Rate Flat in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's inflation rate remained unchanged in October, the first time in three months the rate did not decline.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's consumer price index came to 105-point-46 last month, unchanged from a year earlier.The statistics agency said the inflation rate technically posted growth according to raw data that show additional numbers after the decimal.The country's inflation rate, however, has stayed below one percent for ten months in a row since January, the longest such streak since eleven months in 2015.The inflation rate fell point-four percent in September to post the first on-year drop in recorded history.