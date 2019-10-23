S. Korea's Exports Fall for 11th Consecutive Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports dropped for the eleventh straight month in October.According to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, the country's outbound shipments reached 46-point-78 billion dollars last month, down 14-point-seven percent from a year earlier.It marks the largest drop this year and the longest consecutive monthly decline since exports shrank for 19 straight months from January 2015 to July 2016.South Korea's exports have contracted by over ten percent for five consecutive months since June.Imports also slipped 14-point-six percent on-year last month to 41-point-39 billion dollars, decreasing for the sixth consecutive month.The country's trade surplus came to five-point-39 billion in October, marking 93 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.