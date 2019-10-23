Nationwide Shopping Festival Kicks off Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's biggest tourism and shopping event kicked off on Friday with more than 650 companies participating.The annual Korea Sale FESTA -- analogous to Black Friday sales in the U.S. -- will be held on and offline until Nov. 22.Retail giants such as Lotte and Shinsegae as well as online shopping sites like eBay Korea and 11Street are participating in the event, offering big shopping opportunities.Organizers expect the event to vitalize the economy, which has been in a prolonged slump.More detailed information for shoppers is offered at the official Korea Sale Festa website at www.koreasalefesta.kr.