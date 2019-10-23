Nat. Sec. Office Chief: Seoul to Work Toward Resuming Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the presidential National Security Office says the government will work patiently to resume dialogue and cooperation with North Korea together with the international community.Chung Eui-yong made the remark Friday during a National Assembly House Steering Committee inspection of his security agency.Chung said that inter-Korean relations are currently in a difficult state, citing that the North has tested short-range missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles 12 times since May.He said South Korea will work actively with the U.S. and neighboring countries to achieve real progress in U.S.-North Korea negotiations.Chung said that although much headway has been made in the past two years, challenges to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace must be overcome.He added that the pathway to peace has just begun and has a long, bumpy way to go.Chung said that although progress in denuclearization efforts has been slower than expected, the top-down approach to dialogue, based on will and trust between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, remains valid and thus momentum for talks continues.