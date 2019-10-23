Head of Japanese Parliamentarians Group Urges Seoul to Settle Colonial-Era Reparation Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a group of Japanese lawmakers promoting exchange and friendship with South Korea urged Seoul to settle issues regarding the South Korean top court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.At a regular joint session of the two countries' parliamentarian unions in Tokyo on Friday, the Japanese union chief Fukushiro Nukaga said the South Korean court rulings and Seoul's response are in conflict with the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral relations.Nukaga, who is a representative of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, said the ongoing bilateral row over the issue threatens the legal foundation of the two sides' relations.The Japanese lawmaker then called on the Moon Jae-in administration to abide by the 1965 accord, under which South Korea received compensation for Japan's colonial occupation, expressing hope that the two sides could build a future-oriented cooperative relationship.The head of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union Kang Chang-il called for continued dialogue between the two sides in seeking a resolution to the reparation issues, adding misunderstanding and mistrust are not helpful in the process.Kang emphasized that Seoul-Tokyo ties are crucial in handling the North Korean nuclear issue.The lawmaker from South Korea's ruling Democratic Party also said Tokyo's retaliatory export curbs on Seoul shook the global free trade order and wouldn’t get the support of the international community.