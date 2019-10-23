Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.80%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 16-point-72 points, or point-80 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-100-point-20.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-82 points, or point-58 percent, to close at 662-point-34.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-165-point-six won.