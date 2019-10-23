Moon's Top Aide Feels Responsibility for Failing to Eradicate Social Unfairness

Photo : YONHAP News

Controversy over former Justice Minister Cho Kuk featured heavily during an annual audit of the presidential office by the parliamentary steering committee on Friday.President Moon Jae-in's top aide said he feels heavy responsibility for failing to fulfill the South Korean people's calls for eradication of undue social privilege, foul play and unfairness.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min said he took serious note of people's voices from recent street rallies following the corruption scandal surrounding Cho's family.When asked by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) whether he would take responsibility for the failed personnel appointment of Cho and step down, however, Noh avoided giving a direct response, only saying that he is prepared to do whatever necessary under the circumstances.On North Korea, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said he doesn't believe Pyongyang's missile capabilities pose a grave threat to national security.When the LKP argued the Moon administration has failed to eradicate the threat of a war on the Korean Peninsula with its North Korea engagement policy, Chung said Pyongyang is not in a situation where it can recklessly start a war.Acknowledging inter-Korean relations are going through a rough patch, Chung said Seoul will make efforts to re-engage the North and work with the United States and other regional partners to make progress in the denuclearization process.