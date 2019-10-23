Authorities Believed to Have Found Fuselage of Missing Helicopter Near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities in South Korea found what is believed to be the fuselage of a passenger transport helicopter that went missing after falling into the sea near the easternmost Dokdo islets late Thursday.Authorities say coast guard divers located signals from the aircraft body some 70 meters below sea level at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, some 15 hours after the chopper crashed.The signals came from the same location authorities previously announced as the suspected point of the crash.Search and rescue operations for the seven missing passengers, an injured person from a fishing boat, a friend and five rescue officials, continue near the crash site.The missing chopper took off from Dokdo at around 11:26 p.m. on Thursday before falling into the sea about 200 to 300 meters from the islets a few minutes later.