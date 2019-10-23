Moon Calls Off Mexico Trip Following APEC Summit Cancellation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called off a two-day trip to Mexico scheduled for mid-November following the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Chile the same month.Moon's spokesperson Ko Min-jung made the announcement Friday, saying the change of schedule was made through consultations with the Mexican government and that Mexico City expressed its understanding.Moon was scheduled to visit Mexico from November 13 to 14 for talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his way to Santiago for the annual APEC session.Following nearly two weeks of protests and street violence in Chile over economic inequality and social welfare, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday called off the multilateral forum for the first time in APEC's 30-year history.