Culture Student-teacher Conflict Probe Results to be Released after CSAT

Education authorities in Seoul says it will wait until a nationwide college entrance exam is administered before announcing the results of a special audit on high school student-teacher conflict.



The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education announced the move Friday after Inhun High School in southwest Seoul called for consideration about the probe’s potential impact on its students set to take the College Scholastic Ability Test on November 14.



One of the teachers at the high school reportedly forced students to shout anti-Japanese slogans during a recent sporting event at the school. Those who refused to follow along were said to have been labeled as members of an infamous pro-Japanese right-wing group and criticized before other students.



The controversy became widely known after an online petition was posted on the municipal education office’s website calling for disciplinary measures on the teacher in question and the school’s principal.



More than ten-thousand people signed the online petition, meeting the requirement for the education authorities to respond.