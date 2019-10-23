S. Korean National Security Adviser Addresses Criticism over Intel Deal with Tokyo

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s national security adviser says that a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, which will expire later this month, posed a problem early on due to transparency issues.Chung Eui-yong expressed his views on the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) during a parliamentary inspection session on Friday, when Representative Kim Young-ho of the ruling Democratic Party, criticized the former Park Geun-hye administration for signing the deal in haste and without proper review.When asked about the approaching deadline for the deal’s termination, Chung expressed Seoul’s regret, but reiterated the stance that Japan is responsible for the pending expiration.In August, the South Korean government announced it would not renew the three-year-old pact following Tokyo's trade restrictions on Seoul the previous month. Created to share information regarding North Korea, GSOMIA is set to expire on November 22.