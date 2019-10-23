Seoul to Send Reply to Kim Jung-un's Message of Condolence

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's presidential office says it will soon send a response to Pyongyang after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a letter of condolence regarding the passing of President Moon Jae-in's mother.Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min revealed the plan on Friday during the National Assembly House Steering Committee’s inspection on state affairs.When asked whether a meeting between Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could be held this month on the sidelines of a summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea, Japan and China, Noh said there were no such plans yet.The chief of staff acknowledged that Seoul perceives some flexibility in Tokyo’s attitude toward bilateral conflicts over history and trade following a recent meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries. However, Noh emphasized that they still do not amount to changes in Japan's principle stances.