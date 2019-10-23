Crashed Chopper Found as Well as One Body Near the Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The fuselage of a rescue helicopter has been found some 14 hours after it crashed into the East Sea near the Dokdo Islets.The Coast Guard East Regional Headquarters said a body was also found near the chopper and that it was in the process of identifying whether it belongs to one of the missing victims.The helicopter was found 72 meters below water and 600 meters south of Dokdo.Search and rescue operations are now in full swing with the Coast Guard and Navy mobilizing vessels, remotely operated vehicles, and aircraft.In a briefing on Friday, the Coast Guard said the helicopter was not in its original form when located and that underwater searches will be stepped up considering the possibility that those on board may not be inside the chopper.The helicopter took off from Dokdo at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and was carrying seven people including an emergency patient, before it crashed into the water.