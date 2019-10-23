Japan's Defense Chief Urges Seoul to Make a 'Wise' Decision on GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono urged South Korea to make a wise decision regarding the extension of a bilateral military intelligence sharing agreement that Seoul has decided to terminate.The General Security of Military Information Agreement or GSOMIA is set to expire on November 22.In a news conference on Friday, Kono expressed his expectation for a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of a defense ministers meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) that will be held later this month in Thailand.The Kyodo news agency said the minister called on Seoul to reconsider its decision to end GSOMIA. The report also cited South Korea's national security adviser as saying that extending the military pact depends on Tokyo's attitude and urging Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on Seoul.During the news conference, Japan's defense chief also stressed cooperation with South Korea and the U.S. over North Korea's latest missile test, noting that it's a fact that Pyongyang's missile capabilities were improving.