Politics China Stresses Dialogue Following N. Korean Projectile Launch

China has reiterated its call to resolve issues through dialogue following North Korea's test launch of what it calls a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher.



In a regular briefing Friday, Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang urged efforts to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations at an important juncture in Korean Peninsula affairs.



He said active efforts must be exerted toward denuclearizing the peninsula and achieving peace in the region.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry had also emphasized dialogue to ease confrontation when North Korea fired short-range projectiles in September.



North Korean state media said Friday the country succeeded in another test launch of a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher the previous day.