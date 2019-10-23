Domestic 99% of All Kindergartens Register with Online Admission System

The great majority of kindergartens nationwide have taken part in a state-administered system that oversees student admissions.



The Education Ministry said the system was launched Friday morning through the website "www.go-firstschool.go.kr" and that eight-thousand-544 schools are estimated to have registered, accounting for 99-point-six percent of all national, public and private kindergartens in the country.



All state and public kindergartens, numbering nearly 49-hundred, as well as 99-point-one percent of private kindergartens, or over 36-hundred, have completed their registrations.



Parents logging onto the website can search for recruitment guidelines for each school.



The ministry said that last year, few private kindergartens registered with the system, but this year, their response has been enthusiastic.



The online system was launched to reduce the inconvenience of the offline lottery and selection procedures parents had to endure to have their children enter kindergarten.