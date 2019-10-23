S. Korea Confirms 19th Wild Boar Infected with ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

A wild boar found dead in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province tested positive for African swine fever(ASF), bringing the number of such cases to 19 in South Korea.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry confirmed the test result on Friday after the carcass was found by a local resident the previous day.An official at the institute said the boar was found one-point-four kilometers south of the Civilian Control Line near the inter-Korean border and two-point-four kilometers north of a previous case detected on Monday.The official said search efforts will be stepped up in the area as more dead boars may be found.There is at present no vaccine or known cure for ASF. Though the disease is not harmful to humans, the fatality rate is close to 100 percent for pigs.