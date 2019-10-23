Military to Resume Excavation of War Remains in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The remains of many brave soldiers who died during the Korean War are unaccounted for to this day. Soon, however, South Korea will resume excavation work at the site of one of the war's fiercest battlegrounds in an effort to finally bring some of the soldiers home.Kim Soyon has more.Report: The South Korean military is expected to resume the excavation of Korean War remains in the demilitarized zone near Cheorwon, Gangwon Province next week after work was suspended due to an outbreak of African swine fever(ASF).A military official said Saturday that excavations will resume Monday in an area called Arrowhead Ridge and will continue through the end of November.The United Nations Command also said in a tweet that it approved an urgent request from the South Korean government to resume the recovery mission, and its personnel will be on-hand to provide support.The military had temporarily suspended the excavation work since October fourth due to the spread of ASF in border regions. Due to cold weather restraints, the project will again be put on hold next month and will likely resume again next spring.Under an inter-Korean military agreement reached in September 2018, the two Koreas originally agreed to carry out joint excavations from April to October this year but thus far South Korea has been the sole participant in the project.Arrowhead Ridge is where some of the fiercest fighting of the Korean War took place between 1951 and 1953, with South Korean, American and French forces fighting against the North Korean and Chinese militaries.The Defense Ministry believes the remains of some 250 South Korean soldiers and around one hundred American and French troops remain buried in this area. Multiple South Korean remains have been found, identified and returned to their families since April.Kim Soyon, KBS World Radio News.