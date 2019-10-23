N. Korean State Media Criticizes Seoul's Delegation to Japan's Enthronement Event

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state-run media has criticized South Korea for sending a delegation to the enthronement ceremony of the new Japanese Emperor Naruhito, calling it a "subservient" act.The propaganda outlet DPRK Today said in a Saturday commentary piece that the delegation dispatch is an "unbearable insult" to the victims of past Japanese aggression and an "unacceptable betrayal" of the sentiment of the South Korean people.The article said it's a prime example of a policy dependent on foreign forces and submitting to pressure from the U.S. which demands Seoul resolve its conflict with Tokyo and withdraw the decision to end a military information sharing agreement with Japan.Another propaganda outlet, Uriminzokkiri, similarly criticized South Korea for continuing to focus on the military and cited Seoul’s plan to introduce new medium range air-to-air missiles used by stealth fighter jets.The outlet said the South Korean military's “provocation” was well on the path toward the past era of confrontation and puts peace on the Korean Peninsula at serious risk.