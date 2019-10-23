Search Continues for Missing Chopper Passengers Near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Search and rescue operations for the missing passengers of a helicopter that fell into the East Sea are continuing into the weekend.Authorities said during a briefing Saturday morning that the Cheonghaejin, a Navy submarine rescue ship, was deployed near the site of the accident to aid emergency responders.Using remotely operated underwater vehicles equipped with robot arms, the Cheonghaejin is expected to be able to recover the missing passengers once located.Night search operations were conducted Friday by 18 ships and four helicopters, but no underwater search operations took place due to turbulent water conditions and low visibility.Coast Guard divers had picked up signals from the aircraft’s fuselage some 70 meters below sea level at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, some 15 hours after the chopper crashed.The missing chopper took off from the Dokdo islets at around 11:26 p.m. on Thursday before plunging into the water about 200 to 300 meters from the islets a few minutes later.