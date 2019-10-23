Police Ask Prosecutors to Indict BMW Officials over Defects

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have handed over to the prosecution its investigation into the German automaker BMW's alleged cover-up of faulty auto parts.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Saturday it handed over its investigation into the automaker and ten BMW executives, including BMW Korea chair Kim Hyo-joon, with the opinion of indictment on charges of violating the Motor Vehicle Management Act.The accused apparently tried to cover up defects with an emission reduction technique employed by BMW vehicles called exhaust-gas recirculation(EGR).Police had also booked former BMW chief executive Harald Krueger but failing to vindicate charges against him, did not ask prosecutors to indict him.The investigation into the German automaker occurred after a series of BMWs caught fire on the road last year.The company launched a recall last July and said that tests had been carried out, but only recently had BMW reached the conclusion that the EGR was at fault.South Korea’s Transport Ministry looked into the matter and found that the automaker had concealed its knowledge of the defects since 2015.BMW owners in Korea then filed complaints against the automaker’s head office, the Korea branch and officials and filed a class action lawsuit demanding compensation.