Three Bodies Found Near Dokdo Chopper Crash Site

Three bodies suspected to be from a helicopter that crashed with seven aboard into the East Sea Thursday have been found.Rescue authorities said Saturday that three bodies were located near where the downed helicopter was found, and that one body has been recovered.Two of the bodies were inside the chopper's fuselage while one was found outside of it.The chopper took off from the Dokdo islets at around 11:26 p.m. on Thursday before plunging into the water about 200 to 300 meters from the islets a few minutes later.