USTR Welcomes S. Korean Legislation to Fight Illegal Fishing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Office of the United States Trade Representative(USTR) has positively responded to a bill passed by South Korea's parliament on eradicating illegal fishing operations.According to Seoul, the USTR commended South Korea's efforts to strengthen regulations to deter and punish illegal fishing in a media release Friday.South Korea was included in a preliminary U.S. list of countries engaged in illegal fishing in September, after which the USTR requested environmental discussions with the Ministry of Trade in accordance with the two countries' free trade agreement.In the talks held in October, South Korea briefed the U.S. on a related legal revision and parliamentary proceedings.Meanwhile, the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry has begun steps to discuss Seoul's removal from the preliminary list with the relevant U.S. authorities.