Gas Prices Drop for Fourth Straight Week

Gasoline prices nationwide have dropped for the fourth consecutive week.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline fell one-point-eight won to one-thousand-537 won per liter in the last week of October.The price has been dropping since the second week of October following a six-week increase after the termination of fuel tax cuts.The average nationwide price of diesel also dropped, falling two-point-two won per liter to one-thousand-383-point-six won.Meanwhile, the price of butane -- fuel for cars running on liquefied petroleum gas -- rose slightly to just under 783-point-six won.The impact of the recent rise on global oil prices is expected to be reflected in domestic prices in a few weeks time.