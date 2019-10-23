Two Bodies Retrieved from Helicopter Crash near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

Two bodies were retrieved on Saturday from waters near Dokdo islets in the East Sea where a helicopter carrying seven people crashed on Friday shortly after takeoff.Rescue workers found three bodies on Saturday – two near the tail rotor and one inside the fuselage.The Navy said that two of the bodies were recovered at around 9:14 p.m. about 110 meters and 150 meters away from the fuselage, 70 meters below sea level.The third victims has yet to be retrieved from the fuselage.The Korea Coast Guard said the two recovered bodies were transported to Ulleung Island on Sunday morning. The coast guard said they have yet to identify the two bodies, but they are both men and one of the bodies is believed to be of a firefighter.It added an underwater search operation for the missing passengers resumed at around 8 a.m. Sunday.