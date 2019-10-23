Political Rallies Held in Seoul Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Liberal and conservative groups held political rallies in Seoul on Saturday.A citizen coalition calling for the eradication of judicial corruption held their 12th candlelight cultural festival at 5 p.m. near the National Assembly in Yeouido.Protesters called on parliament to pass bills aimed at reforming the prosecution and setting up an exclusive agency to investigate crimes committed by senior public officials. They also called for a special counsel investigation into the former government's alleged move to enforce martial law to crack down on protesters opposed to the Park Geun-hye administration.Members of an online community also held a similar rally in the Seocho area in southern Seoul, calling for prosecutorial reform.Meanwhile, a conservative civic action group held a counter-rally in the Gwanghwamun area at 1 p.m., calling on President Moon Jae-in to step down.Other conservative groups and the Our Republican Party also held similar rallies near Seoul Station and other locations in the city to condemn the Moon administration.