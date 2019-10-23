S. Korea Confirms 20th Wild Boar Infected with ASF

Photo : KBS News

A wild boar found dead near the border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), bringing the number of such cases to 20 in South Korea.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry confirmed the test result on Saturday after the carcass was found by soldiers the previous day inside the Civilian Control Line. It marks the seventh such case in the area.South Korea has confirmed 14 cases of ASF at local farms since September 17 when the country confirmed its first case of the deadly animal disease at a farm near the border with North Korea.No additional cases of ASF have been confirmed at local farms since October ninth, but there have been continued cases of wild boars with the disease in border areas.There is at present no vaccine or known cure for ASF. Though the disease is not harmful to humans, the fatality rate is close to 100 percent for pigs.