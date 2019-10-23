Moon Departs for Thailand to Attend ASEAN Forums

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has embarked on a three-day trip to Thailand to attend a series of annual forums involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).President Moon departed for Bangkok on Sunday morning from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.According to the presidential office, Moon will attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit on Monday morning, which will likely be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.In the afternoon, the East Asia Summit will take place with the participation of 18 countries, including the ASEAN members, South Korea, the United States, Russia, India and Australia.President Moon plans to use his three-day trip to Bangkok as a chance to seek support for the South Korea-ASEAN special summit to be held in Busan late this month and the ensuing summit with the countries in the Mekong River basin.The president will also call for continued global support and cooperation for efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly miss the regional forums.