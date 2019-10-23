S. Korea, US Reaffirm Cooperation for N. Korea's FFVD

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials of South Korea and the United States held talks on Saturday in Thailand on the bilateral alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that its deputy minister for political affairs, Yoon Soon-gu met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit on Saturday.The ministry said the two officials pledged to maintain close coordination between the two allies to ensure the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.It added that the two sides also reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.The U.S. State Department said that as a reflection of the United States’ and South Korea’s prioritization of a forward-looking alliance, the two countries committed to cooperate across Washington's Indo-Pacific Strategy and Seoul's New Southern Policy.Stilwell is set to visit South Korea this week for talks with Seoul officials as part of his Asia trip.