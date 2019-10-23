Six Companies to Recall 122,000 Vehicles over Faulty Parts

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday that six companies will recall more than 120-thousand vehicles due to faulty parts.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that Hyundai Motor, Ford Motor, Porsche, BMW, Honda Motor Korea and Ducati will recall 22 models amounting to 122-thousand vehicles.The ministry said that the problems include a faulty air bag system in Hyundai Motor's i30 hatchback, faulty power steering in Ford Motor's Mondeo sedan and a defective air bag system in Honda Motor's CR-V SUV.This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers, and importers of foreign vehicles.The ministry said that vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.