Two Bodies Retrieved from Helicopter Crash Identified

Photo : YONHAP News

Two bodies retrieved on Saturday from waters where a helicopter crashed into the East Sea have been identified as those of a co-pilot and a mechanic.The Donghae Coast Guard said on Sunday that the two bodies were identified after DNA checks by the National Forensic Service.Rescue officials earlier found three bodies, including one inside the submerged body of the aircraft. Most of the fuselage was salvaged on Sunday afternoon from waters near the Dokdo islets, but the body inside was lost in the salvaging process.Authorities continued the search for the five remaining missing people on Sunday, mobilizing 16 air and sea craft.The salvaged helicopter will be carried to Pohang on the Cheonghaejin submarine rescue ship and transported to Gimpo Airport for further investigation to determine the cause of the crash.