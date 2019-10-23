Moon to Attend ASEAN-hosted Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will participate in a series of regional summits hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on Monday.Moon will first join the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three summit in Thailand, along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.The South Korean president plans to propose closer regional cooperation toward a "sustainable community" and express Seoul's commitment to related contributions.In the afternoon, Moon will attend the East Asia Summit to seek support for efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula. He plans to request support for an initiative described in a September speech at the United Nations to turn the heavily fortified inter-Korean border into an international peace zone.Moon will then take part in a summit set for 8 p.m. on the envisioned 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.Moon is expected to encounter Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the meetings, but it's unlikely the two leaders will hold formal one-on-one talks.The two briefly shook hands when they met for a group photo on Sunday.