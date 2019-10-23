US Commerce Secretary Says Auto Tariffs May Not be Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Sunday that the United States may not impose tariffs on imported vehicles later this month after holding "good conversations" with automakers in the European Union, Japan and South Korea.Ross made the remarks during an interview with Bloomberg Television while in Thailand for a regional forum.The secretary said that the Donald Trump administration hoped to avoid imposing the tariffs after discussing capital investment plans with automakers.He said the U.S.' hope is that the negotiations it has been having with individual companies about their investment plans will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to "put the 232 fully into effect" or even partly into effect, referring to tariffs under Section 232 of a U.S. trade law.Ross said that Washington has had very good conversations with the major auto producing sectors of Europe, South Korea and Japan.The White House has until November 13 to decide whether to impose national security tariffs of up to 25 percent on vehicles and parts. The decision has already been delayed by six months.